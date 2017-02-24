LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Fans with Rap at Seeso's 'MY BROTHER' Premiere

Feb. 24, 2017  

HAMILTON's Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised fans in Los Angeles last night, February 23rd, during a fan viewing party for Seeso's new original series "My Brother, My Brother and Me."

The Broadway mogul, who guest stars in the show, took a moment to highlight his rap skills - check out footage and snaps of his appearance below!

Miranda is a self-professed fan of the podcast series of the same title. The TV version was created by the McElroy brothers: Justin, Griffin and Travis McElroy.

"MY BROTHER, MY BROTHER AND ME" is a comedy advice show that barely offers any advice (and usually spirals out of control). In each episode, real-life brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy pick a question from a viewer and spin it into a ridiculous adventure set in their hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. With cameras in tow, the brothers end up dragging their families, local luminaries, celebrity guests, and supernatural entities into their whirlpool of comedy chaos. Check out the trailer here!

The TV show is an adaptation of the McElroy's popular podcast that has over 59 million downloads and an already expansive community of fans. Produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, J.D. Amato, Debbie DeMontreux and Stacey Altman serving as Executive Producers. Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy also serve as Executive Producers.


