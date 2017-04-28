Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman & More Set for Revival of TV's ROSEANNE?

Deadline reports today that an eight-episode limited revival of the hit 1990's comedy series ROSEANNE is in the works. Cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf are expected to reprise their iconic roles for the project, to be produced by the original series' executive producers Tom Werner, Barr and Bruce Helford as well as Gilbert.

According to the report, multiple networks are bidding on the revival including the show's original network, ABC. Recently, NBC announced that it will air a limited revival of its popular comedy WILL AND GRACE, with all principal cast members returning for the reboot.

ROSEANNE aired on ABC from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of the average American family, the Conners, an Illinois working-class family. The series reached #1 in the Nielsen ratings, becoming the most watched television show in the United States from 1989 to 1990. The show remained in the top four for six of its nine seasons, and in the top twenty for eight seasons.

John Goodman recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of THE FRONT PAGE. His other Broadway credits include WAITING FOR GODOT AND BIG RIVER. Laurie Metcalf is currently starring on Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2, which opened last night. Her other Broadway credits include MISERY, THE OTHER PLACE and BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS.

Below, watch John Goodman and Sara Gilbert star in a mini 'Roseanne' reunion on CBS's THE TALK:

Related Articles