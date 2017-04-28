Laura Benanti, Alice Ripley, and More to Help Feinstein's/54 Below Celebrate Five Year Anniversary

In the five years since its opening in June of 2012, Feinstein's/54 Below has presented over four thousand shows with countless artists in a wide array of programming and musical styles. Now an indispensable part of the theatrical community, the club has become a home for many of Broadway's favorite performers as well as a popular gathering spot for their fans. It will celebrate its Fifth Anniversary with a special one-night only concert on June 5, 2017 at 7PM and 9:30PM.

The evening will feature many of Feinstein's/54 Below's treasured resident artists and audience favorites. Confirmed performers to date include: Michael Feinstein, Laura Benanti, Ann Hampton and Liz Callaway, Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie, Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Joe Iconis and Family and more names to be announced. Co-produced by Robert W. Schneider and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the evening features musical direction by Tedd Firth. Executive Chef Lynn Bound will create a special festive prix-fixe dinner for the occasion.

Pricing for the special Fifth Anniversary Concert is $100 plus a $75 prix fixe for the 7PM show, and $100 with a $45 minimum for 9:30PM show. All seating is cabaret style. Presale for Club Members begins on May 1 at noon, with tickets on sale to the general public starting on May 4 at noon. To purchase, visit www.54below.com or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Cast subject to change.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.



