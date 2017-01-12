Kristin Chenoweth Says Being Adopted Is 'One of the Best Things to Ever Happen to Me'

In an op-ed piece shared in today's Huffington Post, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth opens up about being adopted, sharing that it was "one of the best things to ever happen to me." In the emotional piece, the Tony winner compares her own experience to that of the young boy whose moving story is depicted in the new film LION.

"Nothing has quite captured the truth, both the good and the ugly, of adoption like the film "LION," says the actress. "It's an honest look at adoption and the not uncommon feelings surrounding identity that come up for many people. Without getting on a soapbox, the film stands up to some commonly held misperceptions about adoption, the stigma many families deal with and supports the often life changing impact it can have. When it comes down to it, "LION" is a story of love and family, and the idea that we are shaped by both our environment and our DNA."

She goes on to share, "I count myself lucky to have a birth mother who loved me enough to know she wasn't ready to be a mom. I'm lucky that I have wonderful parents who chose me. I often say adoption is a full-circle blessing and I truly believe it. Adopted children were not abandoned, we were chosen. That is one of the core messages of "LION," serving as a beautiful reminder that love knows no boundaries."

Read the article in full HERE.

Chenoweth returned to Broadway late last year to star in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY. She received a Tony nomination for her performance in 2015's ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY. Other Broadway credits include PROMISES PROMISES, THE APPLE TREE, WICKED and YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. She recently starred in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles