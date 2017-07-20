Joshua Jackson-Led CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD Coming to Broadway?

Berkshire Theatre Group is currently presenting (through July 22) the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, directed by Tony Award-winner, Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun). Now according to the New York Post, producers have their eyes on the show for Broadway. Michael Riedel writes that Hal Luftig is waiting to confirm a theatre for a spring 2018 transfer.

In today's culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award-winning Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony Award-winner Mark Medoff, is a poignant story about human communication, connection and compromise.

This production features Lauren Ridloff as Sarah Norman (Wonderstruck; former Miss Deaf America), Joshua Jackson as James Leeds (The Affair, Dawson's Creek, Fringe; Film: Cruel Intentions, Lay The Favorite; West End: A Life In The Theatre; Off-Broadway: Smart People), John McGinty as Orin Dennis (Deaf West Theatre's Pippin), Tony Award-winner Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin (Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, James Joyce's The Dead), Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman (Once on this Island, The Drowsy Chaperone, Leap of Faith), Treshelle Edmond as Lydia (Deaf West's Spring Awakening; TV: Glee), and Julee Cerda as Edna Klein (The Bloodline of Shadrick Grace; Film: Passenger).

After joining the staff at a school for the deaf, speech therapist with an unorthodox approach to education, James, played by Joshua Jackson, becomes infatuated by Sarah, a vivacious, yet delicate, deaf woman, played by Lauren Ridloff. James tries to help Sarah, a school dropout, navigate her way through the hearing world, however Sarah finds solace in her sphere of silence. Yearning to understand each other, yet set in their ways, a romance unfolds as the two attempt to communicate their heart's desires not only to one another, but with the world around them.

