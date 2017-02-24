Jim Parsons and Claire Danes to Lead Film Adaptation of A KID LIKE JAKE Play

Daniel Pearle's stage play A KID LIKE JAKE is headed to the big screen.

Variety writes that stage and screen vets Claire Danes and Jim Parsons will star in a film version of the Lincoln Center play, adapted by transgender director of TRANSPARENT, Silas Howard.

Pearle wrote the screenplay, which centers on a husband and wife trying to do right by their son. Alex and her husband, Greg want only the best for their precocious 4-year-old, Jake. When they apply to New York City private schools, part of what makes Jake special - his passion for Cinderella and dress-up - starts to cause concern.

Parsons is also producing the film, alongside Todd Spiewak, via That's Wonderful Productions, with Eric Norsoph. Double Nickel is executive producing.

Best known for THE BIG BANG THEORY, Parsons last starred on the big screen in HIDDEN FIGURES and on the small screen in THE NORMAL HEART. He recently appeared on Broadway in AN ACT OF GOD, and before that in HARVEY and THE NORMAL HEART. Danes, a fixture of the TV series HOMELAND, has also appeared onstage in PYGMALION.

Daniel Pearle's plays include Bel Canto (semi-finalist, O'Neill Playwrights Conference, 2012), Tearin' Up My Heart and Plunder (2008 Loeb Drama Center's Phyllis AndersonPrize). His short play The Truth About Christmas was a winner of the 2011 Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and is published and licensed by Samuel French. Residencies and conferences include The Blue Mountain Center, New York State Summer Writers Retreat and the UCLA Writers Studio. He earned his BA from Harvard University and recently completed his MFA at The New School for Drama.

