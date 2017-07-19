Jennifer Lawrence Has a Sickening Reaction to 1984

Intensity ensues every night at the Hudson Theatre, where the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, is currently running. The play, which contains various graphic and disturbing scenes, has already caused many audience members to become ill.

According to Page Six, Jennifer Lawrence might have fallen victim to the show's intensity earlier this week. A source told Page Six: "Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out."

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, Orwell's 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages, surging again this year to the top of the bestselling lists in the wake of "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney-negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

