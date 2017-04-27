Jack DiFalco, Carman Lacivita & More Join MARVIN'S ROOM on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced the complete cast for the Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room, by Scott McPherson, directed by Obie Award-winning director Anne Kauffman (Detroit) making her Broadway debut.

Marvin's Room will star Janeane Garofalo as "Lee," Lili Taylor as "Bessie" and Celia Weston as "Ruth." Joining the previously announced cast are Jack DiFalco as "Hank," Carman Lacivita as "Bob" and "Marvin," Nedra McClyde as "Dr. Charlotte," Luca Padovan as "Charlie" and Triney Sandoval as "Dr. Wally."

Marvin's Room will begin preview performances on June 8, 2017 and opens officially on June 29, 2017. This is a limited engagement through August 27, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The award-winning Marvin's Room, is a wildly funny play about the laughter that can shine through life's darkest moments. Estranged sisters Lee and Bessie have never seen eye to eye. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Bessie's got her hands full with their elderly father and his soap opera- obsessed sister. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, the two women reunite for the first time in 18 years. Are Lee's good intentions and wig-styling skills enough to make up for her long absence? Can Bessie help Hank finally feel at home somewhere... or at least keep him from burning her house down? Can these almost- strangers become a family in time to make plans, make amends, and maybe make a trip to Disney World? Exploring an unsentimental reality with hope, compassion and a dose of wonderfully absurd humor, Marvin's Room is a life-affirming reminder of the gift we give ourselves when we love unconditionally.

The creative team will also include Laura Jellinek (Sets), Jessica Pabst (Costumes), Japhy Weideman (Lights) and Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound).

Related Articles