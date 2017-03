INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/27

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/26/2017.

Of note, Jessie Mueller served up a million dollars in ticket sales on her final week at Waitress. Also celebrating a year on Broadway, the hit musical recorded a gross of $1,021,454 for the week ending March 26, 20017. This is the tenth time Waitress has been in the Million Dollar Club. Show composer Sara Bareilles joins the show this Friday March 31.

Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($152,792), SWEAT ($227,338), IN TRANSIT ($232,137), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($340,849), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($441,034)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-99,992), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-84,068), CATS ($-78,307), THE LION KING ($-75,755), WICKED ($-75,082)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SWEAT ($46.68), IN TRANSIT ($55.78), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($56.11), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($58.63), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($72.15)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (20.24%), IN TRANSIT (31.62%), SWEAT (34.59%), ON YOUR FEET! (46.04%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (47.66%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (42.8%), ON YOUR FEET! (70.5%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (71.9%), KINKY BOOTS (76.8%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (77.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK (-688), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-587), CATS (-481), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-452), KINKY BOOTS (-251)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

