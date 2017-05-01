HAMILTON's Anthony Ramos Joins Cast of A STAR IS BORN Reboot, GODZILLA Sequel

Deadline reports that Anthony Ramos, who starred in the dual role of John Laurens and

Philip Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON, has signed on to the upcoming remake of A STAR IS BORN. The film will star Bradley Cooper, who also makes is directorial debut, and Lady Gaga. It is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.



A STAR IS BORN centers on a singer who falls in love with an aging rocker who launches her successful career as his own is in a downward spiral. Ramos will portray Gaga's best friend Ramon, described as "an aspiring dancer who is born to be in the spotlight."

In addition, the site reports that Ramos has signed on to Legendary/Warner Bros' sequel to GODZILLA, subtitled "King Of The Monsters". He will join previously announced cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, O'Shea Jackson Jr, and Aisha Hinds. Michael Dougherty will direct from a script he co-wrote with Zach Shields. Ramos will take on the role of Cpl. Mendoza, who "keeps calm and cool on the surface but whose bravery isn't to be underestimated in battle." The film will be in theaters on March 22, 2019.



Ramos will soon be seen in the role of Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and co-stars in Patti Cake$, hitting select theaters July 7.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

