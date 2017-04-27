Children of Rock to Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour; Dates Announced!

Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical will launch a US National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017. The New York production celebrated its one-year anniversary on Broadway in December 2016 and continues performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The announced tour route includes Rochester (September 30-October 7, 2017), Columbus (October 10-15, 2017), Pittsburgh (October 17-22, 2017), Hartford (October 24-29, 2017), Chicago (November 1-19, 2017), Milwaukee (November 21-26, 2017), Durham (November 28-December 3, 2017), Greenville (December 5-10, 2017), Ft. Lauderdale (December 12-24, 2017), Orlando (December 26-31, 2017), Tampa (January 2-7, 2018), Charlotte (January 9-14, 2018), St. Louis (January 16-28, 2018), Houston (January 30-February 4, 2018), Oklahoma City (February 6-11, 2018), Austin (February 13-18, 2018), Cincinnati (February 21-March 4, 2018), Minneapolis (March 6-11, 2018), Louisville (March 13-18, 2018), Baltimore (March 20-25, 2018), Philadelphia (March 27-April 1, 2018), Buffalo (April 3-8, 2018), Detroit (April 10-22, 2018), Appleton (April 24-29, 2018), Los Angeles (May 3-27, 2018), Denver (May 29-June 10, 2018), San Diego (June 12-17, 2018), Tempe (June 19-24, 2018), San Francisco (June 27-June 22, 2018), Costa Mesa (July 24-August 5, 2018), Dallas (August 15-26, 2018) and Ft. Worth (August 28-September 2, 2018). Additional dates and casting to be announced at a later date.

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor.

School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

