Charl Brown, Jenna Leigh Green and More Launch New Musical Mini-Series WISCO QUEENS Today

WISCO QUEENS follows Lucy and Walter, two inseparable siblings, as they move from the Big Cheese to the Big Apple!

Below, check out the teaser for WISCO QUEENS, a new musical mini-series starring Tony nominee Charl Brown, Jenna Leigh Green, and other Broadway vets! Episode 1 premieres on Youtube today, August 1st.

Lucy is played by the show's conceiver, Katie Goffman (GHOST, ROCK OF AGES). Walter, played by Tommaso Antico (JERSEY BOYS, HAIRSPRAY) uproots his punchy little sister's life, forcing her to move to the big city! They reconnect in Queens with former Wisco friends Jordan and Kelly. Charl Brown (Tony Nominated for Smokey Robinson in MOTOWN) gets the party started as Jordan, and Jenna Leigh Green (WICKED, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH) is a tour de force as Kelly. This fabulous foursome tackles ridiculous ShareBnB roomies, relationships, and Wisco FAMILY drama through song, dance, and flamboyant fun!

WISCO QUEENS has Broadway regulars on and off screen. The Director of Photography, Sean MacLaughlin (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, EVITA) and Lighting and Graphic Art Designer, Chris Fore (JERSEY BOYS, upcoming BORN FOR THIS) both have cameo appearances in EPISODE 1. WISCO QUEENS is Co-Directed by the Katie Goffman, Devon Goffman, Sean MacLaughlin and Howie Michael Smith (AVENUE Q) for episode 1.

Episode 2's song, "ANDY" features direction/choreography by Chris Rice (BOOK OF MORMON, TAPPY VIDEOS) and includes some of Broadway's top talent: Kaleigh Cronin (A BRONX TALE, CABARET), Melissa Steadman Hart (NEWSIES), Jarvis Manning Jr. (MOTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD), Trisha Jeffrey (LITTLE SHOP, MOTOWN, RENT) and more with a Chris Rice cameo to boot!

The Wisco Jams were recorded by sound engineers, Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter at the Emmy winning studio, YELLOW SOUND LAB ( BANDSTAND, GROUNDHOG DAY). The WISCO QUEENS Band features Carlos Valdes on Bass, Michael Croiter on Percussion, and Devon Goffman on Guitar. Vocals for EPISODE 1's song "SACUDE" by Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon on CW's THE FLASH) and Devon Goffman (JERSEY BOYS).

This series is about leaving home, keeping the good parts, and building your own Wisconsin in NYC! This Wisco family would not be complete without appearances by their Italian Momma, Marie, played by Rose Pedone Maloney and stoic Dad, Victor, played by Tim Ewing (MAMMA MIA) You can take the Queens out of Wisco, but you can't take the Wisco out of these Queens. Once a cheesehead ALWAYS a cheesehead.....

WISCO QUEENS was created by actor-writer couple Katie and Devon Goffman. All episodes were conceived/written/directed/edited by Katie Goffman with music/lyrics and vocal arrangements by Devon Goffman. Episodes 1-3 produced by their Production Company, Goffman Entertainment. We created this series to bring joy to others. We love WISCONSIN and NYC and want to spread some of that love around!

