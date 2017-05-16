Cast Your Vote Now for the 15th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

Your Voice Matters! Voting Opens Today for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote -- now it's the fans' turn.

Don't worry about snubs either, we've got our biggest and best nominee list ever!

Now in our 15th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. Plus, cast your vote in our newest category, honoring stage to screen adaptations!

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and we're looking forward to another record year. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to vote!

Turn a vote into a free month of BroadwayHD. Just give us your pick for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards to get your first month of BroadwayHD on the house.

BroadwayHD has partnered with BroadwayWorld to present this year's Theater Fans' Choice Awards, further extending the reach of Broadway by giving fans the chance to cast their votes for their favorite performances, performers, and productions of the season. The critic's picks don't matter here - we want to hear what the fans have to say.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 170 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.





Related Articles