Carrie Coon and More Complete Cast for Amy Herzog's MARY JANE at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for the first show of the 2017/18 NYTW season, Mary Jane, written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, Belleville) and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman (Sundown, Yellow Moon; A Life).

Previews for Mary Jane begin September 6, 2017 with an opening night set for September 25, 2017 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003), playing through October 15, 2017.

The cast of Mary Jane will feature 2017 Emmy nominee Carrie Coon ("Fargo", "The Leftovers," Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as "Mary Jane," LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (Between Riverside and Crazy) as "Sherrie/Dr. Toros," Danaya Esperanza (Men on Boats) as "Amelia/Kat," Susan Pourfar (Tribes) as "Brianne/Chaya" and Brenda Wehle (The Crucible) as "Ruthie/Tenkei."

Following 2013's Belleville, named one of the best plays of the year by The New York Times, Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog and directorAnne Kauffman return to New York Theatre Workshop with Mary Jane. During a rain-drenched summer in New York City, an indefatigable single mother navigates the mundane, shattering and sublime aspects of caring for a chronically sick child.

Mary Jane will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek (The Light Years), costume design by Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen) lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) sound design by Leah Gelpe (Sundown, Yellow Moon). Lisa Chernoff (Oslo) will serve as the Stage Manager.

Season memberships are now on sale at www.nytw.org or 212-460-5475. The 2017/18 season will also include HUNDRED DAYS, with a book by The Bengsons (Iphigenia in Aulis) and Sarah Gancher (The Place We Built), featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons,direction by Anne Kauffman, and movement direction by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (you'll still call me by name); the World Premiere of AN ORDINARY MUSLIM, by NYTW Usual Suspect Hammaad Chaudry (Salaam, Mr. Bush), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (The Body of An American); a new production directed by NYTW Usual Suspect, Tony Award nominee, and three-time Obie Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) of LIGHT SHINING IN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, by NYTW Usual Suspect and five-time Obie Award winner Caryl Churchill (Love and Information; A Number); and The New York Premiere of THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND by Marcus Gardley (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Red Speedo; The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World).

Single tickets for Mary Jane are $65, with $45 tickets available for performances from September 8 to September 16.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets will be sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of ticket rush will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

The performance schedule for Mary Jane is as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. Exceptions: There will be no 2:00pm performance on Saturday, September 9; no performances on Sunday, September 17; no performance on Tuesday, September 26, and no 7:00pm performance on Sunday, October 15.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Carrie Coon (Mary Jane). Broadway: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: Placebo (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: Three Sisters, The March (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Arena Stage); The Girl in the Yellow Dress (Next Theatre Company); The Real Thing (Writers' Theatre); Magnolia (Goodman Theatre); Bronte (Remy Bumppo Theatre Company), and four seasons with the American Players Theatre in Wisconsin. Film: Gone Girl, Strange Weather. Upcoming film: Steven Spielberg's The Papers, Steve McQueen's Widows. TV: 2017 TCA Award Nominee for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. FX's "Fargo" (Emmy nomination), HBO's "The Leftovers" (Critics' Choice Award).

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (Sherrie/Dr. Toros). Off-Broadway: Our Lady of 121st Street (UnionSquare Theater), In Arabia We'd All Be Kings (Center Stage NY), The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (The Public), The View from 151st Street (The Public), Living Out (2nd Stage), The Little Flower of East Orange (The Public), Water By The Spoonful (Hartford Stage, 2nd Stage), Unmerciful Good Fortune (Intar), The Next Stop (Repertorio Español), Sistah Supreme (PS 122, Access Theater, George Street Playhouse), Knee Jerk Reaction (Aaron Davis Hall), Queen Latina & The Power Posse (HERE), Othello (NYU Skirball), Between Riverside and Crazy (Atlantic, 2nd Stage). Regional: Story of a Soldier (European Tour), Have You Seen Us? (The Long Wharf), The Blameless (The Old Globe), Othello (European Tour), Viva La Vida (Bay Street Theater). Film & TV: The Purge: Election Year, Collateral Beauty, Won't Back Down, Righteous Kill, United 93, Unfaithful, Freedomland, Breaking Brooklyn, Taking Chance, "Law & Order," "L & O: Criminal Intent," "L & O: SVU," "Blue Bloods," "Louie," "Unforgettable," "Nurse Jackie," "Dexter," "Hung" and "How to Make It in America."

Danaya Esperanza (Amelia/Kat). New York Theatre Workshop: Othello. Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night (The Public), Men On Boats (Playwrights Horizons, Clubbed Thumb), Washeteria (Soho Rep), Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature), School Girls (MCC Playlabs). Regional: Another Word for Beauty (Goodman). Film & TV: After Party, "The Blacklist," "Elementary." Training: The Juilliard School.

Susan Pourfar (Brianne/Chaya). New York: Tribes (Barrow Street Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Obie Award, Theatre World Award, 2012 Clarence Derwent Award); When the Rain Stops Falling (Lincoln Center Theater); In the Wake, The Singing Forest, The Poor Itch(Public Theater); Sasha in Ivanov (Lake Lucille); Swimming in the Shallows, The Dear Boy (Second Stage Uptown); The Last Sunday in June (Rattlestick and Century Center for the Performing Arts); Women or Nothing, The Hiding Place, 10x25 (Atlantic Theater Company). Regional: Knickerbocker (Williamstown Theatre Festival); Passion Play (Yale Rep); Proof (Alliance and Rep Theatre of St. Louis); Frame 312 (Alliance); The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Black Dahlia); as well as Long Wharf, Denver Center, Bay Street, Sundance Institute, NYS&F, Ojai and multiple seasons at Williamstown. TV: "House of Cards," Becky Flynn on ABC's "Scandal," "Black Box," "Elementary" (recurring), "Power," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," "Numbers," "The Sopranos," "Law & Order: CI" and "Law & Order: SVU." Film includes: Manchester by the Sea, Christine, Alex of Venice (dir. Chris Messina), Emilie, No Beast So Fierce, In the Studio, and Irrational Man (dir. Woody Allen).

Brenda Wehle (Ruthie/Tenkei) is happy to be making her NYTW debut. She has worked in New York extensively - Broadway: The Crucible (Ivo Van Hove); Spinning into Butter (Daniel Sullivan); Come Back, Little Sheba (Michael Pressman); The Grand Manner (Mark Lamos); Pygmalion (Peter Grindley) and The Big Knife (Doug Hughes). Off-Broadway: Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexuals Guide... (Michael Greif; Obie Award); Pocatello (Davis McCallum); Talking Heads (Michael Engler; Obie Award); Stuff Happens (Daniel Sullivan). As a member of The Guthrie Theater Acting Company, under Artistic Director Garland Wright, she appeared in over 35 productions including Medea, A Woman of No Importance, King Lear, Richard III, The Seagull, Home and The Misanthrope. She has worked all over the country with renowned directors Daniel Sullivan, Bartlett Sher, Les Waters, Lucian Pintilie and RoBert Woodruff, among others. Internationally, she appeared in two tours of the Peter Sellars acclaimed production The Children of Heracles. On film she has worked with Sam Mendes (American Beauty), Karyn Kusama (XX) and Michel Franco (Chronic). Other work includes St. Vincent, Soldier, Let Me In and the upcoming Woman Walks Ahead. Her television credits include "Malcolm in the Middle," "MildrEd Pierce," "Law & Order" and "Boston Legal."

Amy Herzog's (Playwright) plays include After the Revolution (Williamstown Theater Festival; Playwrights Horizons; Lilly Award),4000 Miles (Lincoln Center; Obie Award for the Best New American Play, Pulitzer Prize Finalist), The Great God Pan (Playwrights Horizons), and Belleville (Yale Rep; New York Theatre Workshop; Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalist; Drama Desk Nomination). Amy is a recipient of the Whiting Writers Award, the Benjamin H. Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity, and The New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award. She is a Usual Suspect at NYTW and an alumna of Youngblood, Play Group at Ars Nova, and the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab. She has taught playwriting at Bryn Mawr and Yale. MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Anne Kauffman (Director). Recent credits include: A Life (Lortel, Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), Marjorie Prime(Lortel and Drama League nominations), Detroit, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra and Maple and Vine at Playwrights Horizons; The Nether at MCC; Smokefall at MCC, The Goodman Theater and South Coast Rep; Buzzer at The Public Theater; You Got Older (Drama Desk nomination) with P73 Productions; Belleville at Yale Rep, NYTW and Steppenwolf; Hundred Days at Under the Radar, Z Space and The Know Theater; The Muscles in our Toes at LAByrinth Theater Company; Somewhere Fun and God's Ear (also with New Georges) at the Vineyard Theater; Stunning and Slowgirl at LCT3; You Better Sit Down: Tales from My Parents' Divorce with The Civilians at Williamstown, ArtsEmerson and The Flea. Anne is a founding member of The Civilians, a Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist, where she helped create the CT Directing Fellowship, a New Georges Associate Artist, a Sundance Program Associate, member of the Artistic Council of Soho Rep, and an Executive Board Member of the SDC. Awards include OBIES for Directing and for Sustained Excellence, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, and two Barrymore Awards.

New York Theatre Workshop, now in its fourth decade of incubating important new works of theatre, continues to honor its mission to explore perspectives on our collective history and respond to the events and institutions that shape all our lives. Each season, from its home in New York's East Village, NYTW presents four new productions, over 80 readings and numerous workshop productions for over 45,000 audience members. NYTW supports artists in all stages of their careers by maintaining a series of workshop programs, including work-in-progress readings, summer residencies and artist fellowships. Since its founding, NYTW has produced over 100 new, fully staged works, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Anaïs Mitchell'sHadestown; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo Van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, seventeen Tony Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards.

