Broadway's WAITRESS Among Parity's January 'Qualifying Productions'

Theatre production and advocacy company, Parity Productions, has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions - their list of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers and playwrights).

January's Qualifying Productions are:

Baby Mama: One Woman's Quest to Give Her Child to Gay People

01/05/17 - 01/29/17

Caps Lock Theatre

IRT Theater

For Annie

12/09/16 - 01/15/17

The Hearth

Lucid Body House

God of Vengeance

12/22/16 - 01/22/17

New Yiddish Rep

La MaMa

Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey

12/14/16 - 01/04/17

Life Jacket Theatre Company

Sheen Center

ReconFIGUREd

01/06/17 - 01/15/17

Honest Accomplice Theatre

The Tank

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 04/30/17

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to parityproductions.org or directly to the individual show or theatre website.

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors and designers on each show that they produce. In addition, they have made it part of their mission to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the 50% standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support and placement in their online directory of Qualifying Productions. "We see this as a vital service to the theatre community", says Artistic Director Ludovica Villar-Hauser. "The Qualifying Productions program is extremely popular. We have many thousands of followers in social media who want to know which shows and companies are helping to further gender parity within their own productions. We look forward to continuing to give as much support as possible to these shows."

To be listed in the Parity Directory of Qualifying Productions, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the writers, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender, shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs such as their Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Theatre Artist Database and The Parity Store - a digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products and professional services - many at a discount - to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store goes to their commissioned artists.

For more on Parity Productions' Qualifying Productions program, go to www.parityproductions.org/buy-tix-to-qualifying-productions.html.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

