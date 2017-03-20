Broadway Weekends Creates Musical Theatre Camp for Adults!

Looking for a full weekend of musical theatre, including fun games, rehearsals, and nonstop showtunes, but think that stuff is only for kids? Well look no further than Broadway Weekends! On March 31, fans of musical theatre have the opportunity to gather in New York City for a weekend-long camp dedicated to the things we all know and love!

Founded by Broadway vets Jeanna de Waal, Alysha Umphress, Cody Williams, and Isaac Alter, this experience will allow fans to learn an excerpt from a popular musical (to be announced) from the pros themselves. The weekend will combine ensemble vocal work, dancing, solos, and speaking parts, to create a fully staged performance on April 2.

The four founders each bring a little something to the the table, combining their respective expertise to create an unmatched dynamic. Umphress will serve as vocal coach, de Waal as acting coach, Williams as choreographer, and Alter as music director. They have worked together to create their own arrangements, direction, and choreography specific to this experience.

The first Broadway Weekend will take place from March 31 to April 2. For more information and to register, visit BroadwayWeekends.com.

