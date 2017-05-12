Broadway Orchestrator William David Brohn Passes Away

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that legendary Broadway arranger and Tony Award winner William David Brohn has passed away yesterday, May 11 at age 84. Best known for his scores for Wicked, Miss Saigon, and Ragtime, he is a talent that will truly be missed.

Brohn began his career as a conductor for Joffrey Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Royal Ballet. He later began to collaborate with Cameron Mackintosh, which led to his work on the West End and the Great White Way with Carousel, Show Boat, Oliver! and more.

Many have spoken their condolences on Twitter, including Eric Wilson, Edward Seckerson, and more.

Terribly sad to hear of William David Brohn's passing. Bill was one of the great Broadway orchestrators, a man... https://t.co/8dtP2IbFsd - Edward Seckerson (@seckerson) May 12, 2017

Very sad to learn of the passing of William David Brohn - Broadway's finest. RIP, Bill, and thanks for those wonderful charts. - Eric Wilson (@Woodrownet) May 12, 2017

