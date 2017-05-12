Broadway Orchestrator William David Brohn Passes Away

May. 12, 2017  
Broadway Orchestrator William David Brohn Passes Away

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that legendary Broadway arranger and Tony Award winner William David Brohn has passed away yesterday, May 11 at age 84. Best known for his scores for Wicked, Miss Saigon, and Ragtime, he is a talent that will truly be missed.

Brohn began his career as a conductor for Joffrey Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Royal Ballet. He later began to collaborate with Cameron Mackintosh, which led to his work on the West End and the Great White Way with Carousel, Show Boat, Oliver! and more.

Many have spoken their condolences on Twitter, including Eric Wilson, Edward Seckerson, and more.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • NBC Has Heaven On Its Mind! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! to Air on Easter Sunday
  • Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced
  • Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season
  • Breaking: Stars from GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA, MISS SAIGON & More Earn 2017 Theatre World Awards!
  • See How Bright They Shine! Norbert Leo Butz Joins Idina Menzel Onstage for a WICKED Reunion
  • ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Revival Finds Its Home at Circle in the Square Theatre; Opening Night Set!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com