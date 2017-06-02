BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Mike Faist Reveals How He Found His Connor Murphy

Jun. 2, 2017  

Just a little bit over a week away from Broadway's biggest night, star of Dear Evan Hansen, Mike Faist, is finally getting into the swing of awards season. The first-time Tony nominee has earned love from fans and critics alike for his complex portrayal of a teen in trouble in Dear Evan Hansen. Below, watch as Faist chats with Richard Ridge about the complex Connor Murphy.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Mike Faist Reveals How He Found His Connor Murphy
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Backstage With Richard Ridge Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: They Know Where They've Been- Kristin Chenoweth & Neil Meron Reminisce About HAIRSPRAY LIVE!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells Opens Up About His Winning Whizzer
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Get Ready to Come Together on the New York City Center Stage!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Leading Lady Lea Salonga Is Ready to Break Records and Blur Lines This Spring!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: GREAT COMET Bad Boy Lucas Steele Talks the Evolution of Anatole
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Stars, Michael Xavier & Siobhan Dillon, Talk Navigating SUNSET BOULEVARD

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com