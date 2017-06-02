Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tony Nominee Mike Faist Reveals How He Found His Connor Murphy

Just a little bit over a week away from Broadway's biggest night, star of Dear Evan Hansen, Mike Faist, is finally getting into the swing of awards season. The first-time Tony nominee has earned love from fans and critics alike for his complex portrayal of a teen in trouble in Dear Evan Hansen. Below, watch as Faist chats with Richard Ridge about the complex Connor Murphy.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

