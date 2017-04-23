BWW TV: Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth Help Kick Off Awards Season at the Drama League Nominations!

The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The nominations announcement begins the month of celebrations leading up to the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

We're taking you inside the big announcement with Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth below!

Related Articles