BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Grads from Webster University!

St. Louis is a city renowned for lots of things. The blues, BBQ, one iconic cling-clanging trolly and one particular theatre training powerhouse, Webster University. Webster boasts alum like Norbert Leo Butz, Hunter Bell, and Jerry Mitchell to name a jut a few. We recently welcomed the graduating class for the Gateway city to take the stage at Broadway Sessions. Check 'em out here!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

