BROADWAY BARES to Sizzle in Fire Island Pines Striptease for BC/EFA

Fire Island will sizzle with the sexiest striptease show of the summer when Broadway Bares returns to Fire Island Pines.

The handsome hunks and alluring women of Broadway Bares Fire Island will bring the heat to two performances at 7 pm and 9 pm Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theater. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year's playlist-inspired Broadway Bares Fire Island will be set to a sultry and sensual soundtrack of pop hits. This year's tantalizing talent straight from Broadway is sure to strike a chord with the fun-loving Fire Island audiences.

Created exclusively for Fire Island by director Michael Lee Scott, this intimate adaptation of the annual New York City extravaganza Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) will feature Bares dancers performing dazzling production numbers on a runway jutting into the audience. No seat is more than 40 feet from the stage. The show will be followed by Bares' signature "rotation," where the performers step off the stage to freestyle dance for cash donations.

All tickets to Broadway Bares Fire Island include free specialty cocktails on the Albert Lepage Pavilion at Whyte Hall 30 minutes before curtain. Ticket prices are $95, $150 and $225. Also available is an exclusive "Walk-on Stripper Spectacular" package, which includes an onstage - fully clothed - appearance during one of the shows, rehearsal, dinner and photos with the cast and four premium seats at either show, plus two VIP General Admission tickets to Broadway Bares in NYC.

Tickets are available now at broadwaycares.org and, beginning May 20, in the Fire Island Pines harbor on Saturdays and Sundays 11 am to 1 pm. The evening is produced in association with Fire Island Pines Arts Project.

Broadway Bares Fire Island is a steamy tease for Broadway Cares' immensely popular Broadway Bares, the unrivaled evening of modern-day burlesque production numbers. This year's 27th edition, Broadway Bares: Strip U, will take audiences to the only campus where clothing is optional and seductive striptease is always in the curriculum. The theme was created by and will be directed by Nick Kenkel (Half Time, Celebrity Cruises, Saturday Night Live, Peepshow).

Broadway Bares: Strip U will take place at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, June 18. This always sold-out annual event stars more than 150 of Broadway's best male and female dancers. They'll take the stage for two sensational shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org.

Last year's television-themed Broadway Bares: On Demand raised an impressive $1,482,724. The first Broadway Bares featured seven dancers stripping on a bar and raised $8,000. To date, the 26 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $15.8 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

