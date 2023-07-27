Xenia Aidonopoulou Will Perform the World Premiere of SKYDIVER at This Year's Dance Umbrella Festival

Dance Umbrella, London's annual international contemporary dance festival returns this October, featuring fun for all the family with the World Premiere of Xenia Aidonopoulou's Skydiver, touring across the city from 21 - 29 October.

For children aged 3-5 years, Skydiver will tour venues around London on the Orbital Touring Network, which celebrates its 10th year. Prepare to soar through the fluffy clouds where flocks of birds and butterflies flutter. Explore the dream-like world that waits above us, in this multi-sensory dance experience for families. Take your little ones on a magical journey with Skydiver and experience how movement, sound and stunning visuals bring whimsical characters to life in an enchanting encounter in the skies.

Greek dance artist, dramaturg and director Xenia Aidonopoulou makes visually compelling dance-theatre works filled with wonder and imagination that will captivate even the youngest audience members.

The show will be touring London throughout October visiting Unicorn Theatre in partnership with Team London Bridge (21 October), Stanley Arts (22 October), The Place (24 October), Studio 3 Arts (25 October), Watermans Arts Centre (29 October).

Skydiver is a Little Big Dance commission, led by South East Dance, in partnership with Dance East, Yorkshire Dance and Take Art, and co-commissioned by Dance Umbrella and Strike a Light Festival. Little Big Dance is funded by Paul Hamlyn Foundation and Arts Council England.

Presented as part of the Orbital Touring Network in partnership with Unicorn Theatre & Team London Bridge, Stanley Arts, The Place, Studio 3 Arts and Watermans Arts Centre.

The full Dance Umbrella 2023 programme can be found online at danceumbrella.co.uk

Photo Credit: Nikolas Louka