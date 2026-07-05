WIND IN THE WILLOWS to Get Punk Twist in QYouth Production at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

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Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's QYouth will present a new production of The Wind in the Willows July 30 through August 1, bringing together more than 180 young performers for the biennial full-scale youth theatre production.

Adapted by James Watson and Andrew Linham, the production reimagines Kenneth Grahame's classic tale with a punk-inspired twist as Toad, Ratty, Mole, Badger, and their companions embark on a musical adventure filled with riverbank escapades, fast cars, daring escapes, and a gang of rebellious Weasels.

Produced by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's Communities Team in collaboration with local professional theatre-makers, the production features an onstage cast ranging in age from 6 to 18, while young people aged 14 to 18 also take on backstage and technical roles, providing participants with hands-on experience in all aspects of theatre production.

Director of Communities James Watson said, "There's something very special about seeing so many young people come together to tell a story like The Wind in the Willows. This new production is a bold and joyful celebration of what can be achieved when young people are placed at the heart of theatre-making, shaping the work with imagination, commitment and generosity.

"Bringing together over 180 participants aged 6–18, the project showcases the incredible creativity, confidence and talent of young people from across our community. From children making their main stage debut to older members taking on backstage roles and leadership responsibilities, every young person has played an important part in creating something ambitious and truly their own."

Mel, 17, who plays Chief Weasel, reflected on the experience, saying, "This will be one of my last shows, and it's a bit full circle for me. I used to read the book when I was younger and now I get to perform in the show with my friends. This show is nothing like any show I've seen or been a part of before. It's helped develop my acting skills and especially learning acting through song, which is a new skill for me."

A cornerstone of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's community program, QYouth offers weekly theatre workshops for young people ages 6 to 18, providing training in performance and technical theatre while creating opportunities to perform on the venue's main stage.

Creative Team

The production is adapted by James Watson and Andrew Linham and directed by Sharan Atwal, Lauren Bracwell, Yiga Cowley, Tom Mangan, and Jules Tipton. The creative team also includes Andrew Linham (musical director), Shanise Garner (choreographer), Nancy Surridge, Molly Twyneham, and Millie Hutley (assistants), James Watson (set and Costume Designer), Emily Holmden-Kingsman (lighting designer), Ryan Jones (sound designer), Harleigh Stenning (production manager), Lizzie Keeble-Watson (stage manager), Catherine Elliott (costume supervisor), and Steven Bowyer (producer).

Cast

The production features the QYouth Company.

Performance Information

The Wind in the Willows runs July 30-August 1 at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Billet Lane, Hornchurch.

Performances take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m., with an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday. A BSL-interpreted performance will be offered on Friday, July 31, at 7:00 p.m. The production runs approximately 140 minutes, including an interval, and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets range from £10.70 for children to £18.70 (plus a 70p QNext fee). Press performances begin July 30.

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