Tyrone Huntley, Desmonda Cathabel, and David Thaxton Join the Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The London Palladium

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Further casting has been announced for Jesus Christ Superstar at The London Palladium this summer. Tyrone Huntley* will return to his critically acclaimed Olivier Award nominated role of Judas Iscariot, Desmonda Cathabel (Hadestown) will play Mary Magdalene and David Thaxton (Sunset Boulevard) will return to the role of Pontius Pilate.

They join the previously announced Sam Ryder as Jesus and six performers sharing the role of King Herod: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (20 Jun – 11 Jul); Simon Russell Beale (13 – 25 Jul); Richard Armitage (27 Jul – 1 Aug); Boy George (3 – 15 Aug, except 8 Aug); Layton Williams (17 – 29 Aug); and Julian Clary (31 Aug – 5 Sep 2026).

Jesus Christ Superstar will play from Saturday 20 June to Saturday 5 September 2026.

You can catch a first glimpse of Sam Ryder performing Gethsemane when The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals airs on BBC One and iPlayer this Saturday 28 March at 7.45pm.

Tyrone Huntley is an award-winning actor, singer, and director. He returns to the role of Judas that brought him acclaim in Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), earning him Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award nominations in 2017. His extensive West End credits include Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon, Hairspray, and The View Upstairs. His directorial debut: Ain’t Misbehavin’ earnt him a Stage Debut nomination. He recently made his US stage debut as Simon in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Desmonda Cathabel most recently starred as Eurydice in Hadestown (Lyric Theatre, West End). She was awarded the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year 2022 and in 2023 she was a quarter-finalist on ITV’s talent competition Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Her further stage credits include: Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin (UK & Ireland Tour); Alternate Kim in Miss Saigon (Sheffield Crucible); Lorene in From Here To Eternity (Charing Cross Theatre).

David Thaxton returns to the role of Pontius Pilate, having been part of the original Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre company. His extensive theatre credits include: Sunset Boulevard (West End & Broadway; Olivier Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical), Passion (Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Les Misérables (Sondheim/Queen’s) and The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s).

Cast headshots and full bios can be downloaded here.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt. Reuniting the creative team of the 2016 production 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production. The production which was originally created and produced at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, will play a limited 11-week season at The London Palladium.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and the iconic title number ‘Superstar’.

Originally released as a concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Joining director Tim Sheader, choreographer Drew McOnie and designer Tom Scutt on the creative team are musical supervisor Tom Deering (Standing at the Sky’s Edge – Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Contribution), lighting designer Lee Curran (A Streetcar Named Desire – Olivier Award Nomination for Best Lighting Design), sound designer Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard – Olivier Award for Best Sound Design), fight director Kate Waters (Othello) and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals’ recent productions include the smash hit Evita at The London Palladium last Summer, the seven-time Olivier-Award and three-time Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD., and Starlight Express, which will embark on a World Tour in spring 2027 after concluding it’s London run. This year they bring CATS: The Jellicle Ball to Broadway, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre, and a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s global sensation CATS to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre ahead of a major UK Tour.

Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals presents the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production by arrangement with LW Entertainment.