Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ThÃ©Ã¢tre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrÃªmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre in May

Performances are on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May.Â 

Mar. 09, 2023 Â 
ThÃ©Ã¢tre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane Presents Corps extrÃªmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre in May

Choreographer and Director of Chaillot - ThÃ©Ã¢tre national de la Danse Rachid Ouramdane presents Corps extrÃªmes at Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 May.

The show is an exploration of flight and freedom on a set where the mountains meet the stage. Documentary footage of extraordinary feats of daring in natural landscapes is projected onto a large on-stage climbing wall, which athletes and acrobats progress across while also testing their nerves on a tightrope suspended high above.

Two trailblazing figures in extreme sports - French highliner Nathan Paulin and Swiss rock-climber Nina Caprez - leave their natural playgrounds to share the stage with eight acrobats, including flyer Airelle Caen.

Paulin is the World Record holder for the longest highline: a 2,200-meter-long (nearly 1.4-mile) walk at Mont-Saint-Michel, a UNESCO world heritage site in France. Paulin has also notably walked mid-air between the Eiffel Tower and Chaillot - ThÃ©Ã¢tre national de la Danse for Les Traceurs, another project spearheaded by Ouramdane.

In Corps extrÃªmes, the ensemble comes together in an aerial dance to test the boundaries of trust within the group while pushing their own physical and emotional strengths. The production, which alludes to the myth of Icarus and Daedalus and the insatiable quest to escape gravity, is a reflection on freedom, frailty, risk and fear.

Jean-Baptiste Julien's score merges with voice-overs from the athletes and provides a soundtrack to the performers as they push themselves to the limits.

Choreographer Rachid Ouramdane continues his work with Compagnie XY following Mobius in 2019, this time to expand on his desire to be "really focused on the fascination of the wish to take-off, to drift, a state of weightlessness, a suspension..."




Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer 2023 Programme Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer 2023 Programme
Itâ€™s a summer of fun in Newbury, as Corn Exchange announce their April-July programme. This inclusive and exciting season highlights some of the best and brightest of theatre, comedy, music, circus and dance, celebrating talents from Newbury and beyond.
Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre
All nursery rhyme characters love to party, perform and have fun! This April, some of the most famous faces from your favourite rhymes are coming together to present a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Photos: First Look at SUPER POWER PANTO, Now on Tour! Photo
Photos: First Look at SUPER POWER PANTO, Now on Tour!
All new production photos have been released forÂ Super Power Panto, the accessible venture betweenÂ the UKâ€™s leading theatre company of visually impaired performersÂ ExtantÂ andÂ all-year panto companyÂ Simply SmileyÂ currently on tour!
Evie Pickerill Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Evie Pickerill Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Wolverhampton Grand
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that CBeebies presenter Evie Pickerill will play the title role of Snow White in this year's spectacular family pantomime from 2 December 2023 â€“ 7 January 2024.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach TheatrePhotos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at photos of After the Act at Breach Theatre!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICALPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
March 8, 2023

All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room forÂ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos here!
Cast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine TheatreCast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre
March 8, 2023

This spring,Â The Turbine TheatreÂ will host a reworked version of the iconic cult musical, which previously ran at The Other Palace in 2018, and in concert form at the London Palladium in 2016.
Greenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This MonthGreenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This Month
March 8, 2023

Greenwich Dance has announced that its Adult Performance Company will present a new creation, Dream Space, to local communities in warm banks at The Exchange, Erith on 23 March and Shrewsbury House, Shooters Hill on 28 March.
Oliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy TheatreOliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre
March 8, 2023

Oliver Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis from Tuesday 4 April 2023 in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre until Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting for the UK and Ireland Tour to be announced.
share