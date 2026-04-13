The Old Vic to Present GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With An All-Female Cast

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The Old Vic will present David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross with an all-female cast. The production will run from June 4 to July 18, 2026. The production will be staged by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber. The cast has not yet been announced.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job.

The production features a creative team including writer David Mamet, director Patrick Marber, set and Costume Designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, casting director Helena Palmer CDG, associate director Lily Dyble, associate Costume Designer Lucy Gaiger, props supervisor Katie Saunders for Propworks, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and dialect by Danièle Lydon.