THE McRAE/VASSILEV PROJECT to Open Royal Ballet's Linbury Theatre Season

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The Royal Ballet will open its 2026-27 season in the Linbury Theatre with The McRae / Vassilev Project, an evening of music and dance starring Royal Ballet Principal Steven McRae and Principal Guest Concert Master Vasko Vassilev. The production runs September 11–19.

Directed by Natalie Abrahami, the program showcases the artistry of McRae and Vassilev, whose longstanding collaborations have highlighted the connection between dance and music. The evening unfolds in two acts, beginning with an exploration of each artist's individual creative journey before culminating in the world premiere of a new ballet inspired by the performances and compositions of legendary violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini.

The new work is choreographed by Loughlan Prior and features Royal Ballet Principal Sarah Lamb and acclaimed pianist Pamela Tan-Nicholson.

The production's creative team also includes set and Costume Designer Anisha Fields, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Max Pappenheim, and video and projection designer Tal Rosner.

"When I first performed alongside Vasko, there was an immediate understanding of how we both heard and felt the music," said McRae. "My dancing and his music became one – proof of my belief that music and dance are a marriage. This new project celebrates both art forms as well as our unique paths to the Royal Ballet and Opera, culminating in a tribute to Paganini, one of the world's greatest composers and musicians."

Vassilev added, "The idea of Steven and me stepping beyond our familiar collaborations to create something entirely new and meaningful together is one that has been brewing for quite some time. Steven's extraordinary versatility as a dancer has inspired me to explore the instrumental world of Paganini beyond the innovations already contained within his original music."

The McRae / Vassilev Project will be performed in the Linbury Theatre from September 11–19, with tickets starting at £8.

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