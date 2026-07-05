THE FORBIDDEN REALM OF CONSPIRACIES: UNCOVERED to Launch 32-Date UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered, an immersive live theatre experience exploring conspiracy theories and hidden narratives, will embark on a 32-date UK tour this autumn.

The production opens at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on August 26 before traveling to venues throughout England and Wales through November 22. Tickets are now on sale for all announced performances.

Designed as an interactive theatrical event, The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered combines cinematic projection, immersive soundscapes, live polling, and audience participation to create a shared experience in which audience reactions shape the atmosphere throughout the performance.

The production explores topics including the moon landing, simulation theory, the Mandela Effect, and hidden power structures, inviting audiences to examine how conspiracy theories have evolved from fringe internet discussions into mainstream cultural conversations.

"Conspiracy theories are powerful because they sit right on the edge of what people think they know," performer Marco Quille said. "In an immersive setting, you can feel that uncertainty shift in real time. Every audience responds differently—and that makes each performance unpredictable and electric."

Producer Charlie Aspinall, founder of CAJ Productions, added, "The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered has been designed to create a shared experience unlike anything audiences encounter online. The theories may be familiar but experiencing them collectively in a theatre is something entirely different."

Tour Dates

Epstein Theatre, 85 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DZ

Date: Wednesday 26 August 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.epsteintheatre.com | 0151 312 8735

Bridlington Spa, South Marine Drive, Bridlington YO15 2JH

Date: Tuesday 1 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £29*

www.bridspa.com | 01262 678258

Albany Theatre, Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Date: Sunday 6 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.albanytheatre.co.uk | 024 7699 8964

The Hafren, Newtown Campus, Llanidloes Road, Newtown SY16 4HU

Date: Friday 11 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.thehafren.co.uk | 01686 948100

Medina Theatre, Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 2EW

Date: Saturday 12 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.medinatheatre.co.uk | 01983 823884

Lyric Theatre, 8 King Street, Carmarthen SA31 1BD

Date: Sunday 13 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £24.50*

www.carmarthenshiretheatres.ticketsolve.com | 0345 226 3510

Princess Theatre, 13 The Green, Hunstanton PE36 5AH

Date: Friday 18 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.princesstheatrehunstanton.co.uk | 01485 532252

Rhyl Pavilion Theatre, East Parade, Rhyl LL18 3AQ

Date: Sunday 20 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £33*

https://rhylpavilion.co.uk/ | 01745 330000

Grimsby Auditorium, Cromwell Road, Grimsby DN31 2BH

Date: Monday 21 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £31.50*

https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/ | 0300 300 0035

Swan Theatre, The Moors, Worcester WR1 3ED

Date: Tuesday 22 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £27*

www.worcestertheatres.co.uk | 01905 611427

The Eric Morecambe Centre, Rothamsted Park, Harpenden AL5 2FR

Date: Thursday 24 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £27*

www.everyonetheatres.com | 01582 767525

Wyllyotts Theatre, Wyllyotts Place, Potters Bar EN6 2HZ

Date: Sunday 27 September 2026

Time: 7pm

Tickets: £26*

https://www.inspireall.com/locations/wyllyotts-theatre/ | 01707 645005

Theatre Royal Wakefield, 12 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE

Date: Tuesday 29 September 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: From £15*

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk | 01924 211311

Marina Theatre, Lowestoft NR32 1HH

Date: Thursday 1 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £25.50*

www.marinatheatre.co.uk | 01502 533200

Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough PE1 1EF

Date: Saturday 3 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £28*

https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/ | 01733 852992

The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Date: Wednesday 7 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.awenboxoffice.com | 01495 533195

Palace Theatre, Palace Avenue, Paignton TQ3 3HF

Date: Thursday 8 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £24*

www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk | 01803 665800

Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Date: Sunday 11 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £31*

https://weymouthpavilion.com/ | 01305 783225

Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Date: Tuesday 13 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £36*

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk | 01253 290190

Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE

Date: Wednesday 14 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £32*

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk | 020 3342 9970

Royal Hippodrome Theatre, 106-114 Seaside Road, Eastbourne BN21 3PF

Date: Saturday 17 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26.50*

https://royalhippodrome.com/ | 01323 802020

Queen’s Theatre, 100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple EX31 1SY

Date: Thursday 22 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £28*

https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ | 01271 316523

Cambridge Corn Exchange, Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB

Date: Monday 26 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £31*

www.cornex.co.uk | 01223 357851

Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Date: Wednesday 28 October 2026

Time: 7.30pm

ON SALE SOON

www.brangwyn.co.uk | 01792 635432

Southside Lincoln, Colegrave Street, Lincoln LN5 3DW

Date: Sunday 1 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £24*

www.southsidelincs.com | 01522 437942

Plaza Theatre, Mersey Square, Stockport SK1 1SP

Date: Tuesday 3 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £31*

https://stockportplaza.co.uk | 0161 477 7779

Palace Theatre, Alcester Street, Redditch B98 8AE

Date: Wednesday 4 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk | 01527 65203

The Platform, Old Station Buildings, Marine Road W, Morecambe LA4 4DB

Date: Friday 6 November 2026

Time: 6.30pm

Tickets: £24*

https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform | 01524 582803

Floral Pavilion, Marine Promenade, New Brighton CH45 2JS

Date: Sunday 8 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £32*

www.floralpavilion.com | 0151 666 0000

Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough DN21 2AL

Date: Saturday 14 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26*

https://trinityarts.co.uk/ | 01427 676655

Dudley Town Hall, St James’s Road, Dudley DY1 1HP

Date: Thursday 19 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £28*

https://boroughhalls.co.uk/ | 01384 812812

Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

Date: Sunday 22 November 2026

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £25.50*

https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/ | 020 8858 7755

*tickets subject to a booking or transaction fee

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...