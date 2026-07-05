THE FORBIDDEN REALM OF CONSPIRACIES: UNCOVERED to Launch 32-Date UK Tour
THE FORBIDDEN REALM OF CONSPIRACIES: UNCOVERED, an immersive live theatre experience blending cinematic projection, live polling, and audience participation, will visit 3
The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered, an immersive live theatre experience exploring conspiracy theories and hidden narratives, will embark on a 32-date UK tour this autumn.
The production opens at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on August 26 before traveling to venues throughout England and Wales through November 22. Tickets are now on sale for all announced performances.
Designed as an interactive theatrical event, The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered combines cinematic projection, immersive soundscapes, live polling, and audience participation to create a shared experience in which audience reactions shape the atmosphere throughout the performance.
The production explores topics including the moon landing, simulation theory, the Mandela Effect, and hidden power structures, inviting audiences to examine how conspiracy theories have evolved from fringe internet discussions into mainstream cultural conversations.
"Conspiracy theories are powerful because they sit right on the edge of what people think they know," performer Marco Quille said. "In an immersive setting, you can feel that uncertainty shift in real time. Every audience responds differently—and that makes each performance unpredictable and electric."
Producer Charlie Aspinall, founder of CAJ Productions, added, "The Forbidden Realm of Conspiracies: Uncovered has been designed to create a shared experience unlike anything audiences encounter online. The theories may be familiar but experiencing them collectively in a theatre is something entirely different."
Tour Dates
Epstein Theatre, 85 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DZ
Date: Wednesday 26 August 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.epsteintheatre.com | 0151 312 8735
Bridlington Spa, South Marine Drive, Bridlington YO15 2JH
Date: Tuesday 1 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £29*
www.bridspa.com | 01262 678258
Albany Theatre, Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ
Date: Sunday 6 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.albanytheatre.co.uk | 024 7699 8964
The Hafren, Newtown Campus, Llanidloes Road, Newtown SY16 4HU
Date: Friday 11 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.thehafren.co.uk | 01686 948100
Medina Theatre, Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 2EW
Date: Saturday 12 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.medinatheatre.co.uk | 01983 823884
Lyric Theatre, 8 King Street, Carmarthen SA31 1BD
Date: Sunday 13 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £24.50*
www.carmarthenshiretheatres.ticketsolve.com | 0345 226 3510
Princess Theatre, 13 The Green, Hunstanton PE36 5AH
Date: Friday 18 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.princesstheatrehunstanton.co.uk | 01485 532252
Rhyl Pavilion Theatre, East Parade, Rhyl LL18 3AQ
Date: Sunday 20 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £33*
https://rhylpavilion.co.uk/ | 01745 330000
Grimsby Auditorium, Cromwell Road, Grimsby DN31 2BH
Date: Monday 21 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £31.50*
https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/ | 0300 300 0035
Swan Theatre, The Moors, Worcester WR1 3ED
Date: Tuesday 22 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £27*
www.worcestertheatres.co.uk | 01905 611427
The Eric Morecambe Centre, Rothamsted Park, Harpenden AL5 2FR
Date: Thursday 24 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £27*
www.everyonetheatres.com | 01582 767525
Wyllyotts Theatre, Wyllyotts Place, Potters Bar EN6 2HZ
Date: Sunday 27 September 2026
Time: 7pm
Tickets: £26*
https://www.inspireall.com/locations/wyllyotts-theatre/ | 01707 645005
Theatre Royal Wakefield, 12 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE
Date: Tuesday 29 September 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: From £15*
www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk | 01924 211311
Marina Theatre, Lowestoft NR32 1HH
Date: Thursday 1 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £25.50*
www.marinatheatre.co.uk | 01502 533200
Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough PE1 1EF
Date: Saturday 3 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £28*
https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/ | 01733 852992
The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL
Date: Wednesday 7 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.awenboxoffice.com | 01495 533195
Palace Theatre, Palace Avenue, Paignton TQ3 3HF
Date: Thursday 8 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £24*
www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk | 01803 665800
Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED
Date: Sunday 11 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £31*
https://weymouthpavilion.com/ | 01305 783225
Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HT
Date: Tuesday 13 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £36*
www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk | 01253 290190
Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
Date: Wednesday 14 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £32*
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk | 020 3342 9970
Royal Hippodrome Theatre, 106-114 Seaside Road, Eastbourne BN21 3PF
Date: Saturday 17 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26.50*
https://royalhippodrome.com/ | 01323 802020
Queen’s Theatre, 100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple EX31 1SY
Date: Thursday 22 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £28*
https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ | 01271 316523
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB
Date: Monday 26 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £31*
www.cornex.co.uk | 01223 357851
Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE
Date: Wednesday 28 October 2026
Time: 7.30pm
ON SALE SOON
www.brangwyn.co.uk | 01792 635432
Southside Lincoln, Colegrave Street, Lincoln LN5 3DW
Date: Sunday 1 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £24*
www.southsidelincs.com | 01522 437942
Plaza Theatre, Mersey Square, Stockport SK1 1SP
Date: Tuesday 3 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £31*
https://stockportplaza.co.uk | 0161 477 7779
Palace Theatre, Alcester Street, Redditch B98 8AE
Date: Wednesday 4 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk | 01527 65203
The Platform, Old Station Buildings, Marine Road W, Morecambe LA4 4DB
Date: Friday 6 November 2026
Time: 6.30pm
Tickets: £24*
https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform | 01524 582803
Floral Pavilion, Marine Promenade, New Brighton CH45 2JS
Date: Sunday 8 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £32*
www.floralpavilion.com | 0151 666 0000
Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough DN21 2AL
Date: Saturday 14 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £26*
https://trinityarts.co.uk/ | 01427 676655
Dudley Town Hall, St James’s Road, Dudley DY1 1HP
Date: Thursday 19 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £28*
https://boroughhalls.co.uk/ | 01384 812812
Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES
Date: Sunday 22 November 2026
Time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £25.50*
https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/ | 020 8858 7755
*tickets subject to a booking or transaction fee