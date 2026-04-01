TANGO AFTER DARK is Coming to Sadler's Wells Theatre in November 2026

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Tango After Dark, featuring 10 incredible dancers led by World Tango Champion Germán Cornejo, will visit Sadler's Wells Theatre for the first time, from Thursday 5 – Monday 9 November 2026.

The show has previously been performed at Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, and was set to return there later this month. Due to unexpected essential building works, the performances will now take place at Sadler's Wells Theatre in Angel this November.

Step into the intoxicating world of Buenos Aires nightlife, where passion, drama and desire are brought vividly to life through the most sensual of dances: the Argentine tango. Ten of the world's finest dancers deliver a breathtaking display of strength, elegance and emotion, accompanied by the electrifying sounds of a live orchestra of five musicians and two singers, performing the music of legendary composer Astor Piazzolla.