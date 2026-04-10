TALES OF LOVE AND LOSS, an Opera Triple Bill by Female Composers, is Coming to the Linbury Theatre

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This spring, the Jette Parker Artists is shining a light on contemporary female composers with Tales of Love and Loss, a thought-provoking triple bill. Directed by Talia Stern, who makes her Royal Opera debut, and conducted by Peggy Wu, this collection of one act chamber operas gives audiences the opportunity to see opera's next generation of world class talent in the intimate setting of the Linbury Theatre.

Adding to the excitement, the triple bill includes the world premiere of the chamber version of Elena Langer's comedy opera Four Sisters. Commissioned by Dawn Upshaw in 2012, the original work has previously been staged by New York's Bard College, the National Opera Studio and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Composed from 1961 to 2012, each piece has a distinct tone, style and atmosphere. Haunting explorations of lost love feature in Elizabeth Maconchy's The Departure (1961) and Charlotte Bray's Making Arrangements (2012) tells a poignant and dramatic tale in which infidelity and inattention prompt the fracturing of a relationship. Lastly, Elena Langer's quirky Four Sisters (2012) depicts three sisters' shameless dreams of wealth following the death of their business tycoon father. With a libretto by John Lloyd-Davis, it's possibly the first opera to rhyme the phrase, ‘Time is a great healer' with ‘Tequila'!

Each piece is brought to life by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita's innovative designs and lighting design from Peter Small with movement direction by Natasha Harrison.

The performance on Wednesday 6 May will be Relaxed with Audio Description, British Sign Language and Captions. A dedicated Touch Tour will also run before the show.