Sydnie Christmas Sets Mini U.S. Tour Ahead of New Album

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Coinciding with her upcoming album, singer-songwriter and West End star Sydnie Christmas will be heading to the US for concerts in Philadelphia and New York. Scheduled dates include August 15th at City Winery Philadelphia, August 16th at Sony Hall in New York, and August 17th at Centre for the Arts in Homer, NY. She is also set to perform at David Foster’s David Foster Foundation 40th Anniversary Gala and Concert.

“I honestly can’t believe how lucky I am to be heading back to the USA for this mini tour," says Christmas on her tour dates. "I love my American fans so much. The endless support you give me fills my heart and makes me believe, “I can actually do this.” The only people I’ve ever had that kind of unwavering support from are my family….so now I call my fans my Fanmily. I can’t wait to give back the love you’ve shown me in the only way I know how – through song."

Christmas's new album will be released in the fall, and the album campaign will be supported by the PBS broadcast of Sydnie Christmas: Live in London, filmed at her sold-out Adelphi Theatre show in London’s West End in 2025. The PBS broadcast will be shown across the United States beginning in October, followed by a US tour in Spring 2027.

Christmas has already released two singles from the album, Lean on You and Run. Listen below. Signed copies of the physical album are available to pre-order now here.

Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation’s attention through her performances and victory on the 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent. She went on to release her debut album ‘My Way’, which topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, followed by a sold-out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre, which was recorded for US television network PBS.

She also performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall, had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl, and performed at Grammy Award Winner David Foster’s birthday celebration event, which led to two further sold-out headline shows in New York. She released the single ‘Starlight Express’ after catching the attention of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians. This was followed by her starring in the West End Premiere of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black’s musical revue From the Heart at London’s Fortune Theatre.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming