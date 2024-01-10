REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble Opens at the New Diorama This Month

Performances run 30 Jan – 10 Feb 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble Opens at the New Diorama This Month

REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble opens at New Diorama this month. Performances run 30 Jan – 10 Feb 2024.

Debuted at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe to critical acclaim and multiple awards, REWIND is a visually stunning, deeply powerful new show, inspired by testimonies of Latin American refugees and migrants across generations. Drawing from the science of Forensic Anthropology as both methodology and a form of resistance, Ephemeral Ensemble combine energetic physical performance, dynamic live music and a distinctive style in a show unlike any other. Committed to remembering those who endured, and those who continue to live under authoritarianism, REWIND ultimately tracks back through time to reveal a universal story of the struggle for social justice.

Ephemeral Ensemble is a multi-award-winning Global Majority led ensemble. They make work driven by a theme or a question, which inspires them to find fact-based stories that shine a light on current hidden social issues. Collaboration between the artistic team, the community and professionals in other fields is vital to their process. Their work is political, visually striking, highly dynamic, thought provoking and moving at heart. They combine the high physicality of the performers, original music and playful interaction with the stagecraft to create a narrative. Previous shows include Carsick (Pleasance London, winner of New Diorama's Emerging Theatre Company Program award, and New Diorama and Ideas Tap fund award) and Offstage (Edinburgh Fringe and tour, Lyn Gardner’s pick of the Fringe 2018).

Ramon Ayres, Director of REWIND said: “We started to create REWIND in the beginning of 2020, with the aim to articulate an artistic response to recurring events that showed human rights violation and people affected by authoritarianism. Although the performance is based on memories of Latin Americans, the piece shines a light on the timeless and universal struggle for social justice. The work was never performed in London, we believe that the city can be a great platform to connect to a diverse community and reach people who have a close connection to the narrative.”

Venue: New Diorama Theatre, 15 - 16 Triton Street, Regent’s Place, London, NW1 3BF

Dates: 30 Jan – 10 Feb 2024, Tues-Sat

Times: 7.30pm / Sat matinees, 3pm

Babes-in-arms: 2pm, Fri 2 Feb.

Relaxed performance 2 Feb

Captioned by Stagetext 8 Feb.

Tickets: £17 / Previews £15 / £3 (30 & 31 Jan).

Book: Click Here

 




