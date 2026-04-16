Photos: THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI At Royal Shakespeare Company

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The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production images for its 2026 staging of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, starring Mark Gatiss in the title role.

The production, directed by Seán Linnen and presented in a new version by Stephen Sharkey, is currently running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon through May 30. The press night took place April 21.

Bertolt Brecht’s play is set in the criminal underworld of Chicago during the Great Depression and serves as a satire on the rise of Adolf Hitler. The story follows a small-time gangster whose influence grows through intimidation, corruption, and opportunism.

Gatiss is joined by Mawaan Rizwan, making his RSC debut as Giri, and Kadiff Kirwan as Roma. The cast also includes Janie Dee as Betty Dullfeet, Christopher Godwin as Dogsborough, and LJ Parkinson as Givola, along with a supporting ensemble.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Robbie Butler, sound designer Johnny Edwards, movement director Jennifer Jackson, and fight director Haruka Kuroda.

According to the company, the production marks the first time the play has been staged in the RSC’s history.

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui is running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon through May 30. Tickets start at £15.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui