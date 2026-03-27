Photos: Mark Gatiss and More in Rehearsal For THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI

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Rehearsal images have been released for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC)’s 2026 production of Bertolt Brecht’s The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui starring double Olivier award-winning actor Mark Gatiss in the title role of the notorious gangster and small-time crook, with big boss ambitions. Check out the photos below!

The production sees BAFTA award-winning actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan make his RSC debut in the role of violent gang member Giri, alongside Kadiff Kirwan as Arturo Ui’s faithful henchman Roma. They will be joined by double Olivier award-winner Janie Dee as Betty Dullfeet, Christopher Godwin as Dogsborough and LJ Parkinson in the role of master manipulator Givola.

The full cast includes Joe Alessi (Butcher/Dullfeet/Prosecution), Valerie Antwi (Ensemble/Swing), Mark Hammersley (Ensemble/Swing), Rebekah Hinds (Flake/Dockdaisy), Cameron Johnson (Mulberry/Jimmy Greenwool/The Judge), Samuel Nunes de Souza (Ensemble), Mahesh Parmar (Dogsborough's Son/Fish/Inna), Santino Smith (Sheet/Hook) and Amanda Wilkin (Clark/Ragg/The Woman).

Directed by Seán Linnen, in a new version by Stephen Sharkey, Brecht’s riotous ‘gangster spectacle’ – set in the back alleys of Chicago’s criminal underworld - offers a blistering satire on Hitler’s ascent to power and a chilling warning from history which continues to echo down the centuries.

The creative team includes: Director Seán Linnen; Set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe; Lighting Designer Robbie Butler; Music Placebo – Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal; Sound Designer Johnny Edwards; Movement Director Jennifer Jackson; Fight Director Haruka Kuroda; Casting Director Christopher Worrall CDG; Music Director Richie Hart; Voice and Text Charmian Hoare; Costume Supervisor Harry Whitham; Assistant Director Mandeep Glover.

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui will play in the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Saturday 11 April – Saturday 30 May, with press night on Tuesday 21 April, marking another historic first for the Company, as the only staging of the play in the RSC’s history.

While the Great Depression inflicts hardship across the nation, Chicago’s underworld festers with sex, scandal, violence and corruption. It’s the perfect storm for a schemer like Ui, his reputation as hot as hell.

Feeding on fear, Ui and his ruthless cronies make back-alley deals to protect the workers. So far, so bad. But his helpless targets watch on as Ui's influence gains dangerous momentum and his venom threatens to seep through the markets, politics and the law to seize the city – and beyond. This is a man on a mission for power. Will anyone stop him?

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner