Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Now on UK and Ireland Tour

All new production images have been released from the UK & Ireland tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL starring Strictly Come Dancing Finalist and West End star Amber Davies. The show opened at Curve, Leicester on 7 February 2026 and will continue through to 2 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Starring Amber Davies as Elle Woods, George Crawford as Emmett, Karen Mavundukure as Paulette, Adam Cooper as Callahan, Jamie Chatterton as Warner, Annabelle Terry as Vivienne, Jocasta Almgill as Brooke, Hannah Lowther as Margot/Alternate Elle, Rosanna Harris as Serena and Remi Ferdinand as Pilar. With Ty-Reece Stewart as Kyle and Bradley Delarosbel as Carlos. The cast is completed by Keanna Bloomfield, James Lim, Aaron Shales, Jaime Tait, Daisy Twells, Louie Wood, Raiaz Fisher, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lauren Hampton and Ollie Hart-Bradford.

This ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl’ fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that ‘being true to yourself never goes out of style.’

The multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name. This production will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Leah Hill with musical supervision & additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design by Colin Richmond, costume design by Tom Rogers, wigs, hair & make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA. It is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner