Photos: I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL in Rehearsal at the Other Palace

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is a queer 80s high school horror-comedy with an electrifying original rock score. After one humiliation too many, four-eyed wallflower Nancy Nelson cries out to the heavens for help – but it’s Satan, in full glam-metal glory, who answers, transforming her into a big-haired, foul-mouthed rocker babe with a taste for the souls of her tormentors. Outrageous, laugh-out-loud funny, with an undeniably heartfelt queer love story, I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is an 80s horror fever dream come to life on stage.

Backed by Tony-nominated co-producers of Broadway’s Operation Mincemeat, Feuille Dooley Productions, the show will spook London audiences in a non-stop, big laugh, high-voltage production from the mind of writer Sean Matthew Whiteford and director-choreographer Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-ups).

Performances run 20-26 April.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli