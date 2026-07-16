Photos: First Look at TRAINSPOTTING at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket
See Lewis Kidd, Kieran Andrew, Sheridan Townsley and more on stage.
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Thirty years after the film was released, the World Premiere of Trainspotting The Musical is making its West End premiere this summer, written by Irvine Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger. This is the story of the outsiders, the rebels. Performances will run on the Theatre Royal Haymarket stage from Wednesday 15 July.
In 1996 the film Trainspotting was released and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year taking over $76 million worldwide and won a slew of awards including a BAFTA for Best Screenplay. In 1999 it was ranked 10th in the British Film Institute’s ‘Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century’. Now, three decades later, cult heroes of British youth culture Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy and Kelly, are back alongside an ensemble cast and a live band.
The musical will feature some of the songs from the film that defined a generation, together with original songs with music and lyrics by Stephen McGuinness and Irvine Welsh.
Photo credit: Matt Crockett
Lewis Kidd, Kieran Andrew, Sheridan Townsley
Frankie O'Connor
Ashley Russel
Sophie Hutchinson, Rebecca McKinnis, Rosie Dignan