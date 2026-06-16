Photos: First Look at Divina de Campo and More in Character for RIDE THE CYCLONE

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British drag queen Divina De Campo will star as The Amazing Karnak in the return of Ride the Cyclone The Musical at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. The musical which returns to the venue following a record-shattering and sold-out UK premiere run in 2025, will run from Friday 19 June 2026 to Saturday 22 August 2026. See photos of the cast in character here!

Divina joins St Cassian's Chamber Choir: Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa and Jack Maverick as Ricky, Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. The cast is completed by swings Rebecca D'Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell (also Dance Captain).

The musical, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, broke Southwark Playhouse's record of most tickets sold within a 24-hour period after going on sale in 2025. It then broke its own record when this return engagement went on-sale earlier this year. Additional seats have been made available and are on-sale now.

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Related Stories 1 Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE in Rehearsal at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

All new rehearsal photos have been released for RIDE THE CYCLONE at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, which returns following its UK premiere run in 2025. Check out the photos here!