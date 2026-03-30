Photos: DRIFTWOOD in Rehearsal at Royal Shakespeare Company

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Rehearsal photos have been released for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC)'s world premiere of Driftwood, a new play by Martina Laird. Check out the photos below!

The production will run at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon from Friday 17 April to Saturday 30 May 2026, before transferring to Kiln Theatre in London from Wednesday 3 June. There will be a press night at The Other Place on Tuesday 28 April and a London press night on Tuesday 9 June.

The full cast comprises: Shane David-Joseph (Seldom); Ziggy Heath (Tom); Martins Imhangbe (Diamond); Roger Ringrose (Mansion); Ellen Thomas (Pearl); and Cat White (Ruby).

Set in 1950s colonial Trinidad on the brink of political independence, Driftwood is a richly atmospheric exploration of self-determination, family and belonging, capturing a community alive with change, tension and possibility.

The creative team includes: Director Justin Audibert; Set and Costume Designer Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey; Lighting Designer Simon Spencer; Composer Christella Litras; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Movement Director Kloé Dean; Dramaturg Sebastian Born; Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

As colonial Trinidad advances towards political independence, a downtown Port of Spain gentlemen’s club becomes entangled in a different kind of custody battle.

ALMA promises its guests a comfortable environment to relax and indulge. Owned by Englishman Mansion, it's governed by Pearl and coveted by beguiling Ruby.

Then Diamond drifts in. His impetuous deal with a corrupt US Marine imperils ALMA, and all their lives are collateral damage. One wrong move and everything could shatter.

Driftwood is the first play by Martina Laird. Directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Justin Audibert and set in 1950s Caribbean, it’s a deeply evocative story of self-determination and the search for family and belonging.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner