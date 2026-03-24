Offies Awards 2026 Reveal Live Performances and First-Ever Broadcast

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The OffWestEnd Awards (Offies), established to celebrate independent theatre across non West End theatres, have announced that the ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time in the awards' history, in collaboration with The Theatre Channel and Chewboy Productions. A programme of live performances for the 2026 ceremony includes original parody songs performed by host Drag Race superstar Divina de Campo, West End star and Redcliffe creator Jordan Luke Gage, and Ilan Evans, recently seen in TF1 and Netflix France's Tout pour la lumière.

This year's Offies, taking place on 30 March at Central Hall, Westminster, will not only bring together nominees from across the sector, but will also showcase a range of live work that reflects the breadth, creativity and ambition of independent theatre today.

For the first time, the Offies entire ceremony will be broadcast online, opening up the ceremony to audiences beyond the room and allowing the work of the sector to reach a wider, global audience. Live coverage will be delivered by ChewBoy Productions in collaboration with The Theatre Channel, broadcast live from https://thetheatrechannel.com, building on last year's Winner's Room stream and marking a significant step forward in how the awards are experienced and shared. Pre registration is now open.

The Offies have a history of spotlighting groundbreaking theatre before it reaches mainstream acclaim, with past winners including Baby Reindeer, Fleabag and Operation Mincemeat. The 2026 Offies will take place on 30th March at Central Hall, Westminster and is hosted by drag sensation Divina De Campo. Tickets are on sale now.

Denholm Spurr, Director of OffWestEnd said: “Live performance is at the heart of what the Offies celebrate – that shared, unrepeatable experience between artists and audiences. This year's programme reflects the incredible range and creativity across OffWestEnd theatres, and with the introduction of a live broadcast we're excited to be able to share that energy with audiences far beyond the room.”

Live Performances Include:

Divina de Campo

Performance: Opening purpose-written Offies parody musical number

Divina de Campo is a British drag artist, singer and actor best known as runner-up on the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Their theatre work includes Chicago, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The SpongeBob Musical, and they are known for their impressive high soprano voice and commanding live cabaret presence.

The cast of ‘A Brief Case of Crazy' (2026 nominee)

Performance: Movement piece from A Brief Case of Crazy

Performed by Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Lennie Longworth and Samuel Cunningham, the core trio behind Skedaddle Theatre. Emerging from the Physical Theatre course at East 15 Acting School, the company specialises in work inspired by Chaplin, Mr Bean and clowning traditions, blending mime, choreography, puppetry and storytelling. The piece was written and directed by Rowan Armitt-Brewster and developed following its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run.

Ilan Evans

Performance: “Nature Boy” (Nat King Cole)

Ilan Evans is a Paris-born actor and singer working across stage and screen in both France and the UK. His theatre work includes performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Salomé, alongside a range of musical and live performance work. More recently, he has appeared in TF1 and Netflix France's musical drama Tout pour la lumière.

Martin Kaspar Orkestar (2026 nominee)

Performance: One Man Band set

Martin Kaspar Orkestar is a multi-instrumentalist known for his distinctive one-man-band performances, combining clarinet, bass clarinet, drums, accordion and voice. He has presented this format across theatre and outdoor settings, and recently featured at the Barbican as musician and composer for La Manékine.

Gerel Falconer (2026 nominee)

Performance: A section from ‘Tones'

Gerel Falconer is an award-winning actor, writer, lyricist and “rapperturg” whose work fuses theatre with UK hip-hop, grime and drill. As co-artistic director of Wound Up Theatre, he has established himself as a distinctive voice in contemporary performance, with Tones – A Hip-Hop Opera receiving widespread recognition for its innovation.

Jordan Luke Gage & Daniel Krikler

Performance: Preview of ‘Redcliffe'

Jordan Luke Gage is known for major musical theatre roles, including Romeo in & Juliet and Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde, and is the writer and star of Redcliffe, a new Off-West End musical which will have its fully staged premiere at the Southwark Playhouse Borough in London from 22 May to 4 July 2026. Daniel Krikler's theatre credits include The Normal Heart, Wendy and Peter Panand Fiddler on the Roof. Set in 18th-century Bristol, Redcliffe centres on the secret relationship between William and Richard.