Nottingham Playhouse Unveils New Cast for James Graham’s PUNCH

Nottingham Playhouse has announced a new cast for PUNCH by James Graham, which will return to Nottingham before transferring to Leeds Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Following its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse in 2024, PUNCH went on to a sell-out run at the Young Vic, followed by transfers to the West End and Broadway in autumn 2025. The play is based on Jacob Dunne’s book Right from Wrong and explores themes of accountability, forgiveness, and restorative justice.

The cast will include Elan Butler as Raf and Sam, Matthew Flynn as David, the father of James Hodgkinson, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Clare and Nicola, Jack James Ryan as Jacob, Laura Tebbutt as Jacob’s mother and Wendy, and Finty Williams as Joan, the mother of James.

Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse and director of PUNCH, Adam Penford, said, “I'm excited to bring Punch back home to Nottingham after the production's success in the West End and on Broadway. The all-new cast will bring their own take to this important story, honouring what these real-life people achieved. As ever, utmost in all our minds, is the responsibility of telling the account with respect and integrity.”

The original creative team will return, including production designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Robbie Butler, sound designer and composer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement director Leanne Pinder, and casting director Christopher Worrall CDG.

Alongside the production, Nottingham Playhouse will present a series of community engagement initiatives connected to the play’s themes. These will include Talking Circles for post-show reflection and facilitated discussions led by external specialists, with participation from audience members and community stakeholders.

PUNCH tells the true story of Jacob Dunne, a teenager from The Meadows in Nottingham whose life is changed irrevocably after a single act of violence. Following his release from prison, Jacob’s meeting with Joan and David, the parents of his victim James, leads to a process of reflection and transformation.

The production will run at Nottingham Playhouse from 13 March through 4 April 2026, with a press night on Wednesday 18 March at 7:00 p.m. Access performances will include BSL-interpreted, captioned, audio-described, touch tour, and relaxed performances across the run. The Nottingham engagement is sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.

The tour will continue at Leeds Playhouse from 7–11 April 2026. Access performances will include BSL-interpreted, captioned, and audio-described performances. Access productions at Leeds Playhouse are sponsored by Principal and Access Partner Irwin Mitchell.

The production will play Theatre Royal Plymouth from 14–18 April 2026, with a press night on Tuesday 14 April at 7:30 p.m. Captioned, BSL-interpreted, and audio-described performances will be offered during the run.