Nordoff and Robbins Music Therapy and LW Theatres Reveal New Partnership

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Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, and LW Theatres have announced a new partnership, running until 2028.

Uniting performance with purpose in support of Nordoff and Robbins' life-changing music therapy services, LW Theatres has committed to raising awareness of the charity in front of audiences across its globally renowned theatre portfolio, including The London Palladium, His Majesty's Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Fundraising initiatives outlined in the partnership include point-of-sale donation prompts, QR code signage at shows, and dedicated messaging in programmes and on screens. In addition, 18 LW Theatres colleagues will be taking part in the 2026 Royal Parks Half Marathon to raise money for the charity.

Money raised through the partnership will go towards helping Nordoff and Robbins train the music therapists of the future, which costs the charity £19,000 per music therapist over two years.

The partnership's impact aims to go beyond fundraising, with LW Theatres also providing accessible theatre experiences to Nordoff and Robbins clients to see hit West End musicals including Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre.

Nordoff and Robbins is the UK's largest music therapy charity, with a unique approach shaped by more than 60 years of practice. Nordoff and Robbins' trained music therapists use music to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation. Its work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia reconnecting with family, to an autistic child finding their voice.

In 2025, Nordoff and Robbins supported 15,500 people through 48,000 music therapy sessions, partnering with over 300 organisations including schools, hospitals and care homes nationwide.

Jules Arnott, Co-CEO, LW Theatres, said: "I've seen first‑hand the extraordinary impact Nordoff and Robbins has through music therapy and it's a privilege for LW Theatres to support their work. Music sits at the heart of what we do every day, so extending this partnership across our theatres, to our audiences and to our 900‑strong team, feels both natural and deeply meaningful. We're incredibly proud to stand alongside such an inspiring charity and support their truly transformative work."

Sandy Trappitt, Director of Fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins, said: "This powerful partnership with LW Theatres comes at a critical time for Nordoff and Robbins. We could nearly fill all of their theatres twice over with the people we supported with music therapy in the last year alone, but the demand for music therapy is increasing rapidly, and so are the costs of running our services. We are working hard to train future music therapists and make sure high-quality music therapy is a key part of health and social care services, so we're incredibly grateful to LW Theatres for this much-needed support and opportunity to be seen by new audiences."

In 2011, the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation donated £250,000 to Nordoff and Robbins, which was used to help maintain a music therapy centre at the BRIT School in Croydon. In honour of the donation, the centre was renamed the 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Unit'.