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Michael Rosen Celebrates 80th Birthday With NICE! National Tour

The Rose Theatre Kingston kicks off the NICE! tour, presented by Jamie Rycroft

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Michael Rosen Celebrates 80th Birthday With NICE! National Tour Image

Acclaimed poet and performer Michael Rosen will embark on a new national tour with NICE!, a live show celebrating his 80th birthday. The tour will launch May 4 at Rose Theatre Kingston and continue across the UK.

Following his 2025 tour Getting Through It, Rosen returns with a program combining readings of well-known works such as Hot Food, No Breathing, and Chocolate Cake, alongside new material from his upcoming collection Peas On Your Knees. The performance is designed for family audiences and will incorporate storytelling, audience participation, and live performance.

“I am so looking forward to doing this ‘NICE’ show,” Rosen said. “It’s a way for families and me to enjoy together the poems and stories I’ve written with lots of laughter and joining-in.”

Rosen, a former Children’s Laureate, has written more than 200 books and is known for works including The Sad Book and Many Different Kinds of Love. In addition to his writing, he is Professor of Children’s Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London and has presented BBC Radio 4’s Word of Mouth since 1998.

TOUR DATES AND VENUES

4 May                                    Kingston - Rose Theatre                               https://www.rosetheatre.org                     

17 May                                 Tunbridge Wells – Trinity Theatre             https://trinitytheatre.net              

24 May                                 Norwich – Norwich Playhouse                                 https://norwichtheatre.org/                        

26 May                                 Cambridge Corn Exchange                                        https://www.cornex.co.uk/

27 May                                 Stroud – Sub Rooms                                                      https://thesubrooms.co.uk

7 June                                   Brighton - Dome                                                              https://brightondome.org/  

13 June                                Southport - Atkinson                                                     https://theatkinson.co.uk/          

20 June                                Rugby – Macready Theatre                                         https://macreadytheatre.co.uk                                 

5 September                     Bridport – Electric Palace                                           https://www.electricpalace.org.uk/

12 September                  Wakefield – Theatre Royal                                          https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/

11 October                        Salford – The Lowry                                                        https://thelowry.com/

25 October                        Warwick – Arts Centre                                                  https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

27 October                        Lichfield – Garrick                                                          https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com

29 October                        Keswick – Theatre By The Lake                                 https://www.theatrebythelake.com/

30 October                        Buxton – Pavilion Arts                                                   https://paviliongardens.co.uk

2 April 2027                       Aberystwyth – Arts Centre                                          https://aberystwythartscentre.co.uk






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