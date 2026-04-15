Michael Rosen Celebrates 80th Birthday With NICE! National Tour

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Acclaimed poet and performer Michael Rosen will embark on a new national tour with NICE!, a live show celebrating his 80th birthday. The tour will launch May 4 at Rose Theatre Kingston and continue across the UK.

Following his 2025 tour Getting Through It, Rosen returns with a program combining readings of well-known works such as Hot Food, No Breathing, and Chocolate Cake, alongside new material from his upcoming collection Peas On Your Knees. The performance is designed for family audiences and will incorporate storytelling, audience participation, and live performance.

“I am so looking forward to doing this ‘NICE’ show,” Rosen said. “It’s a way for families and me to enjoy together the poems and stories I’ve written with lots of laughter and joining-in.”

Rosen, a former Children’s Laureate, has written more than 200 books and is known for works including The Sad Book and Many Different Kinds of Love. In addition to his writing, he is Professor of Children’s Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London and has presented BBC Radio 4’s Word of Mouth since 1998.

TOUR DATES AND VENUES

4 May Kingston - Rose Theatre https://www.rosetheatre.org

17 May Tunbridge Wells – Trinity Theatre https://trinitytheatre.net

24 May Norwich – Norwich Playhouse https://norwichtheatre.org/

26 May Cambridge Corn Exchange https://www.cornex.co.uk/

27 May Stroud – Sub Rooms https://thesubrooms.co.uk

7 June Brighton - Dome https://brightondome.org/

13 June Southport - Atkinson https://theatkinson.co.uk/

20 June Rugby – Macready Theatre https://macreadytheatre.co.uk

5 September Bridport – Electric Palace https://www.electricpalace.org.uk/

12 September Wakefield – Theatre Royal https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/

11 October Salford – The Lowry https://thelowry.com/

25 October Warwick – Arts Centre https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

27 October Lichfield – Garrick https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com

29 October Keswick – Theatre By The Lake https://www.theatrebythelake.com/

30 October Buxton – Pavilion Arts https://paviliongardens.co.uk

2 April 2027 Aberystwyth – Arts Centre https://aberystwythartscentre.co.uk