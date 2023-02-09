Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY DEAD to Open at Barons Court Theatre in March

My Dead is a one woman play that is now embarking on a multi-country tour.

Feb. 09, 2023  

My Dead will be presented at Barons Court Theatre March 3 and 4.

My Dead is the story of a woman who finds her life through her dead. Uncovering letters and photographs from her deceased grandparents, great-grandparents, great-great grandparents, and even great-great-great grandparents, she is shocked to discover her ancestors from England, Wales, Scotland, Norway, Denmark, and Mexico are passing down shared experiences that will alter the course of her life... leading her to ask: "My Dead. Do I really know them?"

My Dead was originally developed by Carolyn Hartvigsen as a 25 min thesis project at LAMDA in 2021. It has since developed into an hour long one woman play that is now embarking on a multi-country tour.

Performance Details:

VENUE

Barons Court Theatre
(Below The Curtain's Up Pub)
28a Comeragh Road, London, W14 9HR

DATES

March 3 @ 7:30pm
March 4 @ 2:30pm & @ 7:30pm

TICKETS

Prices: £15/£10 Concession
Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224046®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baronscourttheatre.com%2Fmy-dead?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Get a first look at rehearsal photos for the world premiere of After the Act at New Diorama Theatre.
