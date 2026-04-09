Lead Casting Announced for THE HARDER THEY COME Returning to Stratford East

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Lead casting has been announced for the return of THE HARDER THEY COME at Stratford East, running May 16 through July 4, 2026.

Directed by Matthew Xia, the production features a stage adaptation by Suzan-Lori Parks, based on the 1970s Jamaican film produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone.

Natey Jones will reprise the role of Ivan, joined by Madeline Charlemagne as Elsa through June 6. The role of Elsa will then be shared with Chanice Alexander-Burnett, who will take over from June 8. Additional casting will be announced.

The musical follows Ivan, an aspiring singer who arrives in Kingston determined to become a star. After signing with a manipulative music producer, he discovers the industry’s inequities and becomes increasingly defiant, finding himself both topping the charts and pursued by authorities.

Matthew Xia said, “I’m delighted that Natey Jones and Madeline Charlemagne are returning to Stratford East as Ivan and Elsa in The Harder They Come, and that Chanice Alexander-Burnett will be stepping up to play Elsa from 8 June.

“There’s something rare about bringing a show like this back to the building where it belongs. This is a piece that lives in the exchange between the stage and audience - a summer reggae party driven by Jimmy Cliff’s music, the energy of this fantastic company, and the people in the room with us each night.”

The production features a score combining new material by Parks with songs by Jimmy Cliff and classics from Toots and the Maytals and Desmond Dekker, including “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Many Rivers to Cross.”

The creative team includes Simon Kenny (set design), Jessica Cabassa (costume design), Shelley Maxwell (choreography and intimacy direction), Ciarán Cunningham (lighting design), Tony Gayle (live sound design), Nicola T. Chang (sound design), Ashton Moore (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Benjamin Kwasi Burrell (orchestrations and arrangements), Luke Bacchus (musical direction), Gino Ricardo Green (video design), Heather Basten CDG (casting), Emily Aboud (associate director), Dominique Hamilton (wigs, hair and makeup), Neisha-yen Jones (associate choreography), Claire Llewellyn (fight direction), Aundrea Fudge (voice and dialect), and Justine Henzell (creative and cultural consultant).

Tickets are on sale now at stratfordeast.com.