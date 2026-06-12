Ian McKellen in LEAR at the Yard Sets Ticket On Sale Dates

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The Yard Theatre has announced on-sale dates for Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role. Shakespeare's King Lear, reimagined by playwright Simon Stephens and The Yard's Artistic Director Jay Miller. The production will run 17 November 2026 to 2 January 2027, in the opening season of The Yard's new building.

“Tickets for Lear run from £10 to £90. We could charge more, and fill the place in a heartbeat. We're not going to. That's the deal at The Yard," said Ashleigh Wheeler, Executive Director.

Lear is reimagined by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller with Set and Costume Designer: Stewart Laing, Sound Designer: Josh Anio Grigg, Lighting Designer: Zerlina Hughes, Video Designer: Sarah Readman, Choreographer: Malik Nashad Sharpe, and Assistant Director: Sophia Golan. The full cast and creative team are to be announced.

Ticket Information

Booking will open by membership tier. Yard Residents book first, from 18 June at noon, then Yard Regulars from 19 June at noon. General sale opens to the public on 22 June at noon.

Membership is limited, and closing. The last day to join in time to book Lear is 16 June. Of every ticket that goes on sale, at least half goes to the general public.

Tickets start at £10. There are £5 tickets on the door for under-27s through No Empty Seats, the venue's scheme running since 2017. Premium tickets fund the cheapest ones.

Four Legend seats are held for every performance. The best seats in the house, for those who want to give more. What they give goes straight back into the work: new voices, tickets for schools, the chances we take. From £150.

Concessions available for those 65+, under 27, unwaged, in education and with access needs. Access bookings are made through the box office, with companion tickets free.

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