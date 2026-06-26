IN HIS WORDS is Coming to The Bread and Roses Theatre in August

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Woodhouse&Roderick will present In His Words at The Bread and Roses Theatre. In His Words is written by Heather Woodhouse, and directed by TJ Roderick. The production will run Tuesday, August 4th 2026 - Saturday, August 8th 2026.



‘I’m just taking a quick holiday into the past. I’m still all yours.’ What if your ex wrote a play about you? Would you demand your own say? Or would you let them scratch their side of the story into history forever?

When Esther gets the lead in a piece of new theatre, she is sure the play is about her… written by her ex. Despite her girlfriend’s objections, she insists that taking the role will be an exercise in autonomy and self-discovery. Obsession rears its head, however, and the rabbit warren of the past begins to twist and turn around them both.

A clock sticks. A bloody hand reaches from the dark. Waves crash against a cave by the sea. Reality slips from their grasps as the play launches into absurd action and memories, dreams, past and present tangle themselves into something new.



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