Full Cast and Creative Team Set For YES, PRIME MINISTER at The Barn Theatre

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The full cast and creative team have been set for Yes, Prime Minister playing between Friday 28 August – Saturday 3 October at the Barn Theatre. Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey are back in the prequel to the Barn Theatre's 2023 show I'm Sorry, Prime Minister, which has recently had a West End residency before going on tour across the UK.

It's a tense weekend at Chequers. New Prime Minister Jim Hacker is facing a collapsing economy, party infighting, a hostile media – and Sir Humphrey Appleby. With a high-stakes loan on the table and a Civil Service he's not sure he can trust, Jim must save his premiership, and the economy, while outmanoeuvring his rivals and reasserting democratic control.

The cast will include Clive Hayward (Anne Boleyn: The Musical at Hever Castle, What The Dickens UK Tour, A Christmas Carol at RSC Stratford) as 'Sir Humphrey', playing 'Sir Jim Hacker' will be Jay Villiers (Spanish Oranges with Playground Theatre, Local Hero at Chichester Festival Theatre, Doctor Faustus at Shakespeare's Globe), William Owen (Eastenders and Doctors with the BBC, Winter with Eagle Eye Drama) will play 'Bernard Wooley', Ruth Gibson (How The Other Half Loves at The Mill Theatre, Mountains at the Royal Exchange Theatre, The Patriotic Traitor at Park Theatre) will play 'Claire Sutton', playing both 'Gordon The American Ambassador' and 'Cameraman' will be Maurey Richards (The Marilyn Conspiracy at Park Theatre, Little Women with Douglas Arts, Death of a Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre) and playing both 'Jeremy Burnham' and 'Simon Chester' will be Mark Stratton (Wintex and What The Sea Saw with Digital Drama, Deals and Deceptions at Esk Valley Theatre).

Yes, Prime Minister will have an all-female creative team made up of director Charlotte Westenra with set and costume design from Anna Kelsey, lighting design from Jodie Underwood and sound design from Elizabeth Purnell.

The Barn Theatre is an award-winning producing-house in the heart of the Cotswolds, on a mission to inspire communities and champion the power of storytelling.

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