Full Cast Set for MIDDLEMARCH at The Royal Shakespeare Company

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The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for the upcoming production of Middlemarch, George Eliot's expansive study on provincial life, adapted by Nina Raine (Consent, Tribes, Tiger Country) and co-produced with Second Half Productions.

Nia Towle will play Dorothea Brooke, with Amanda Root as George Eliot and Mrs Cadwallader. They are joined by John Hodgkinson as Mr Bulstrode and Borthrop Trumbull, Rory Alexander as Will Ladislaw and Andrew Richardson as Tertius Lydgate.

This two-part adaptation will be directed by Olivier Award-winning Jeremy Herrin (Every Brilliant Thing, Wolf Hall Trilogy) and open at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with Part 1 playing from Thursday 1 October and Part 2 from Saturday 10 October, and running until Saturday 16 January, with press performances on Wednesday 28 October at 1pm and 7pm.

The full company includes Rory Alexander (Will Ladislaw), Lizzie Annis (Celia Brooke / Mary Garth), Emma Bown (Understudy), Gunnar Cauthery (Farebrother / Sir James Chettam), Ian Drysdale (Mr Casaubon / Caleb Garth), Steven Dykes (Understudy), Dave Fishley (Mr Vincy / Bambridge / Powderell), Peter Forbes (Mr Brooke / Featherstone / Raffles), Ebenezer Gyau (Fred Vincy), Mackenzie Heynes (Understudy) John Hodgkinson (Mr Bulstrode / Borthrop Trumbull), Penny Layden (Mrs Bulstrode / Mrs Garth / Lady Chettam), Emma McDonald (Rosamond Vincy), Anita Reynolds (Mrs Vincy / Mrs Mawmsey / Mrs Abel), Andrew Richardson (Tertius Lydgate), Amanda Root ( George Eliot / Mrs Cadwallader), Nia Towle (Dorothea Brooke) and Molly Watton Williams (Understudy).

Director, Jeremy Herrin said: “George Eliot's Middlemarch is an entertaining story full of great humanity, wisdom and wit. Nina Raine has distilled this epic beloved novel into a very beautiful play in two parts, which has attracted a great ensemble and creative team to the Swan. I can't wait to explore its many pertinent themes: family, marriage, love, purpose, religion, morality and more. Theatre is a great form for a story that luxuriates in how we are all essentially connected.”

As the community of Middlemarch confront the dawning of social progress and political reform – embraced by some and opposed by others – a series of private stories emerge. Nina Raine's new stage adaptation brings George Eliot into the characters' world, as narrator, confidante and counsellor.

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