Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre

Direct from its sold-out critically acclaimed run at VAULT Festival, where it won an Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, I F*cked You in my Spaceship transfers to Soho Theatre, London, for a three-week engagement from Monday 19 June - Saturday 8 July.

Fanta Barrie (The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs) and Jacob Bukasa join the cast of I F*cked You in My Spaceship, alongside Jonas Moore (Masters of the Air), Felix Kai (Dream School, Midsomer Murders) , Max Hyner, and Lucy Spreckley, all reprising their roles from VAULT Festival.

"If you don't want it, I mean, it's a bit f-ing weird, isn't it? You're just a guy in an alien costume."

Two couples each invite a stranger into their homes with hope of sparking new life. Instead, they find themselves threatened by invasion, alienation, and abduction...

I F*cked You in My Spaceship is a 'wickedly funny' and razor-sharp comedy-drama about sex and relationships by Tony Craze Award-winning playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern. Directed by Joseph Winer (Drag Baby), and produced at Soho Theatre by Katy McLeod.

Tickets for I F*cked You in My Spaceship are on sale now from £13. For further information, please visit